Activest Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5,741.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

