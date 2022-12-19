Activest Wealth Management Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1,980.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,341,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

