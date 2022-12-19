Activest Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. 1,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

