Activest Wealth Management Invests $250,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE EFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,969. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

