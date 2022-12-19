Activest Wealth Management Makes New $443,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JNK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. 49,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,602. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.