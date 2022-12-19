Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $113.43. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,631. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.22.

