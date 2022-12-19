Activest Wealth Management Purchases 14,197 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4,507.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 333.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.