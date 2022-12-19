Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 80.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 261,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 117,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.