Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

