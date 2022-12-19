Adirondack Trust Co. Has $552,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $194.77. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

