Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $166.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

