Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 263 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVDA stock opened at $166.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.