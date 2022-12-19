Advisory Services & Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,926,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,815 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

