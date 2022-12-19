Advisory Services & Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 157,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

