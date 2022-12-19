Advisory Services & Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,409,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,990,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,097,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM remained flat at $22.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,564. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.