Advisory Services & Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,186. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

