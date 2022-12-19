Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 15,741 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.31.

