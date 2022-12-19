AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $82.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

