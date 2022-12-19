Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.