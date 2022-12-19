Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.23. 1,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $286,702.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $46,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,121. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

