Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

