Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. BTIG Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the software maker's stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Agilysys Trading Up 8.7 %

AGYS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.07 and a beta of 1.01. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Agilysys last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business's revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

