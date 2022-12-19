Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.86 Million

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $408,232.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00114897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00202238 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.