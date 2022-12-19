Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $339.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $294.00 to $339.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $316.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.09 and a 200 day moving average of $258.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

