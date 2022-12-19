Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $181.63 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $181.63 million and $894,267.03 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,818,067 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

