Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,528 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.71% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 371,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,901. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

