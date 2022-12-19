Algorand Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $61.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,357,817,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,427,297 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

