Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 162 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

