Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.27. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PLBY. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $327,813.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,835 shares of company stock valued at $983,263. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

