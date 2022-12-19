Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,331. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.