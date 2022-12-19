Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.85. 27,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
