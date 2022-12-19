Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ remained flat at $66.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 89,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,487. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

