Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,789. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.