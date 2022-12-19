Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,593,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

