Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLDR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,772 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.