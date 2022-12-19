Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
