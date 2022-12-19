Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 777,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

