Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $79.40 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $79.40 million and $766,589.58 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.03 or 0.01478316 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009273 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00020055 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032414 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.01687359 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

