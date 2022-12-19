Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 2.9% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 38,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,292,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 49.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

