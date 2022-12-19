Amaze World Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and $445,259.54 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

