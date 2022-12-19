Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.91

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 2575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,286 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

