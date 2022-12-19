American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $180.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

