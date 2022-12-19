American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Express Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

