American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million 4.82 $60.65 million $5.97 13.14 American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.43 $43.53 million $3.52 10.72

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 27.21% 10.87% 1.22% American National Bankshares 33.27% 11.33% 1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats American National Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

