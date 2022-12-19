Amgen (AMG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,779.11

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $104.62 million and approximately $31,779.11 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $887.37 or 0.05296631 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00487365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,837.84 or 0.28876625 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06036317 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,376.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.