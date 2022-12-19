Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $1.06

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $104.93 million and approximately $46,345.47 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06036317 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,376.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

