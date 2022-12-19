Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.16. Amyris shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 99,212 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 52.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Amyris by 35.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amyris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

