Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.16. Amyris shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 99,212 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

