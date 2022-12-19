Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $23.14

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Certara Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.17 on Monday. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
