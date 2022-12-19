Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $23.14

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.17 on Monday. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Certara news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

