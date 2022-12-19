Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Price Target at C$4.44

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

CEU opened at C$2.71 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

